Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

