Pacific Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $319.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

