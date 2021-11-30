Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,804 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.