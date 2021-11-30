Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 76,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

