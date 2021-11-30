Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the October 31st total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

PCRFY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 713,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

