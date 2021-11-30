PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.94

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.94 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 3189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

