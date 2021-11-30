Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Natera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Natera by 3,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,938 shares of company stock worth $27,655,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

