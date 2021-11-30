Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,188 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

