Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

