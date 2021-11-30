Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,152 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Black Hills by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

