Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 236,641 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 236,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Coupang’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

