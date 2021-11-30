Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Position Increased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the period. Park Aerospace makes up 3.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 1.92% of Park Aerospace worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.85. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

