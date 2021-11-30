Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.19.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$40.24. 43,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 38.10. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$27.15 and a one year high of C$42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

In related news, Director Paul G. Smith acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$505,417. Also, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57. Insiders bought a total of 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720 in the last 90 days.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.