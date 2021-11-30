Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

