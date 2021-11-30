Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Raised by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

