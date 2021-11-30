PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.09. The company had a trading volume of 198,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,843. PayPal has a 12 month low of $182.43 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.38. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

