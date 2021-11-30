Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.98

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 28402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

PSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

