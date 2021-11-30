Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.98

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 28402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
PSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
