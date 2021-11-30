Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 127.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock worth $739,582. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

