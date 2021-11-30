Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PSHG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 17,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.