Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,897. Persimmon has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.