Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the October 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pervasip stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and deliver of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

