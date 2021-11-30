Pets at Home Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.30 (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PETS stock opened at GBX 476.20 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 484.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.00).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

