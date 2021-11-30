Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,176 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 824,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,281,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $300.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

