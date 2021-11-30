PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Up 4.8%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.62. 300,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,998,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

