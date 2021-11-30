Pick n Pay Stores Limited Declares Dividend of $0.71 (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7125 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of PKPYY stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Pick n Pay Stores has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.30.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.