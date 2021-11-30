Pick n Pay Stores Limited Declares Dividend of $0.71 (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7125 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of PKPYY stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Pick n Pay Stores has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Get Pick n Pay Stores alerts:

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.