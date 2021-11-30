PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.65

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.41. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 29,486 shares.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 662,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

