Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 8.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.56% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $24,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

