Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

