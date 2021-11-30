PlayDapp (PLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $589.96 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $589.96 million and approximately $168.25 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00088606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

