POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the October 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POETF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 139,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.68. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

