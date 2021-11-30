PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 1.1%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 4,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

