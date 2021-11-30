Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:PII opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

