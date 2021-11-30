Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 10,402 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,239.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,016,881. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.