Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,991 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $182.43 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

