Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 158.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 69.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $663.84 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

