Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after purchasing an additional 675,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.