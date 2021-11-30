Polianta Ltd Acquires 11,500 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,324,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

