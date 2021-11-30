Polianta Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock valued at $419,922,138 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.