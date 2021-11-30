Polianta Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. First Horizon makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

