Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Wedbush decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
