Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Wedbush decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

