Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001362 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $699.82 million and $52.34 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.00356937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.