PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. PonziCoin has a market cap of $2,474.14 and approximately $28.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PonziCoin has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One PonziCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.00 or 0.07738641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,446.73 or 0.99901121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PonziCoin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.