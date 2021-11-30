Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Acquires 11,057 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 11,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,182.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PSTX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $430.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

