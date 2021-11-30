PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Position Cut by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP cut its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,089 shares during the period. PPD accounts for about 6.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of PPD worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of PPD by 13.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 4.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

