Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 51.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,085 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,308. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

