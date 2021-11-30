Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after buying an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,574,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 116,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

