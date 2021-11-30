Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 257 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

