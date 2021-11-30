Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Griffon were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

