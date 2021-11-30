Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDP opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

