Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 89 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

